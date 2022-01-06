India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 148.67 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 91 lakh Doses (91,25,099) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 148.67 Cr (148,67,80,227) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,59,06,137 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,88,544 2nd Dose 97,28,815 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,86,576 2nd Dose 1,69,32,565 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 1,27,60,148 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 50,73,76,164 2nd Dose 34,33,77,115 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,54,13,276 2nd Dose 15,36,92,217 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,18,98,867 2nd Dose 9,68,25,940 Total 1486780227

19,206 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,41,009.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.81%.

90,928 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 2,85,401. Active cases constitute 0.81% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,13,030 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.53 Cr (68,53,05,751) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.47% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 6.43%.