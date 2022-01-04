India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 146.70 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of close to 1 Cr Doses (99,27,797) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 146.70 Cr (146,70,18,464) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,57,38,732 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 103,88,236
2nd Dose 97,21,229
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 183,86,265
2nd Dose 169,16,589
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 42,06,433
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 50,31,39,868
2nd Dose 33,88,64,854
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,50,66,883
2nd Dose 15,24,39,814
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,17,14,067
2nd Dose 96,17,4226
Total 146,70,18,464

11,007 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,06,414.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.13%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 190 days now.

37,379 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,71,830. Active cases constitute 0.49% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,54,302 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.24 Cr (68,24,28,595) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.05% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 3.24%.

