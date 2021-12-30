India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 143.83 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 143.83 Cr (1,43,83,22,742) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,53,47,226 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,87,375 2nd Dose 97,01,876 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,85,386 2nd Dose 1,68,75,942 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 49,76,01,405 2nd Dose 32,67,56,163 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,40,91,039 2nd Dose 14,90,18,597 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,11,54,096 2nd Dose 9,43,50,863 Total 1,43,83,22,742

7,486 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,42,58,778.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 63 days now.

13,154 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 82,402. Active cases constitute 0.24% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,99,252 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.64 Cr (67,64,45,395) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.76% remains less than 1% for the last 46 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 87 days and below 3% for 122 consecutive days now.