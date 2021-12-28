India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 142.47 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 72,87,547 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 142.47 Cr (1,42,46,81,736) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,51,91,424 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,87,043
2nd Dose 96,88,051
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,84,989
2nd Dose 1,68,50,329
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 49,51,42,331
2nd Dose 31,94,71,734
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,35,18,168
2nd Dose 14,70,85,153
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,08,30,878
2nd Dose 9,33,23,060
Total 1,42,46,81,736

The recovery of 6,450 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,43,945.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%, highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 61 days now.

6,358 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 75,456. Active cases constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,35,495 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.41 Cr (67,40,78,531) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.64% remains less than 1% for the last 44 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.61%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 85 days and below 3% for 120 consecutive days now.

