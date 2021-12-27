India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 141.70 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 29,93,283 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.70 Cr (1,41,70,25,654) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,50,57,142 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,86,924 2nd Dose 96,81,544 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,84,851 2nd Dose 1,68,36,793 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 49,38,39,924 2nd Dose 31,53,00,398 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,32,20,452 2nd Dose 14,59,77,986 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,06,64,399 2nd Dose 9,27,32,383 Total 1,41,70,25,654

The recovery of 7,141 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,37,495.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%, highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 60 days now.

6,531 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 75,841. Active cases constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,52,935 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.29 Cr (67,29,36,621) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.63% remains less than 1% for the last 43 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.87%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 84 days and below 3% for 119 consecutive days now.