India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 139.70 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 Cr (1,39,69,76,774) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,47,94,783 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 96,63,508 2nd Dose 96,63,508 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,84,490 2nd Dose 1,68,03,025 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 49,01,96,714 2nd Dose 30,48,04,894 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,23,57,199 2nd Dose 14,30,83,204 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,01,61,788 2nd Dose 9,11,35,308 Total 1,39,69,76,774

The recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,08,926.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 56days now.

7,495 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadpresently at 78,291. Active cases constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,05,775tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.86 Cr (66,86,43,929) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.59% remains less than 1% for the last 39 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.62%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 80 days and below 3% for 115 consecutive days now.