India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 136.66 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 62,06,244 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 136.66 Cr (1,36,66,05,173) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,43,67,288 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,86,103 2nd Dose 96,37,329 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,83,832 2nd Dose 1,67,56,352 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 48,50,44,794 2nd Dose 28,85,44,859 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,11,40,425 2nd Dose 13,85,69,309 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,94,46,163 2nd Dose 8,86,96,007 Total 1,36,66,05,173

The recovery of 8,706 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,71,471.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 51 days now.

7,145 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 84,565. This is lowest in 569 days. Active cases constitute 0.24% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,45,402 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.28 Cr (66,28,97,388) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.62% remains less than 1% for the last 34 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 75 days and below 3% for 110 consecutive days now.