India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 135.25 Cr

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,85,879 2nd Dose 96,22,223 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,83,509 2nd Dose 1,67,28,606 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 48,26,38,011 2nd Dose 28,10,00,320 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,05,84,073 2nd Dose 13,64,93,497 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,91,14,676 2nd Dose 8,75,86,192 Total 1,35,25,36,986

The recovery of 7,948 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,54,879.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 49 days now.

7,974 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadis presently at 87,245. Active cases constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,16,011 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.02 Cr (66,02,47,762) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.64% remains less than 1% for the last 32 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.57%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 73 days and below 3% for 108 consecutive days now.