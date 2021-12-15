India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 134.61 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 68,89,025 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 134.61 Cr (1,34,61,14,483) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,41,10,887 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,85,790 2nd Dose 96,15,068 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,83,347 2nd Dose 1,67,16,936 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 48,14,22,451 2nd Dose 27,76,64,395 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,03,00,963 2nd Dose 13,55,74,432 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,89,49,012 2nd Dose 8,71,02,089 Total 1,34,61,14,483

The recovery of 8,168 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,46,931.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 48days now.

6,984 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadis presently at 87,562. Active cases constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,84,883 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 65.88 Cr (65,88,47,816) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.67% remains less than 1% for the last 31 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.59%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 72 days and below 3% for 107 consecutive days now.