India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 126.53 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 73,63,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 126.53 Cr (1,26,53,44,975) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,31,55,745 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,84,291 2nd Dose 95,31,494 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,80,084 2nd Dose 1,65,59,396 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 46,45,20,330 2nd Dose 23,76,97,016 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,61,63,770 2nd Dose 12,43,84,093 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,65,61,828 2nd Dose 8,11,62,673 Total 1,26,53,44,975

The recovery of 8,190 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,53,856.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 160 consecutive days now.

8,603 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,52,596 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.60 Cr (64,60,26,786) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.81% remains less than 1% for the last 20 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.69%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 61 days and below 3% for 96 consecutive days now.