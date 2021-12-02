India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 124.96 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 80,35,261vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.96 Cr (1,24,96,19,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,29,79,828sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,83,998 2nd Dose 95,09,164 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,79,363 2nd Dose 1,65,20,117 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 46,11,59,223 2nd Dose 23,00,04,760 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,53,50,013 2nd Dose 12,22,12,176 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,60,67,930 2nd Dose 8,00,32,771 Total 1,24,96,19,515

The recovery of 8,548patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,37,054.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 158 consecutive days now.

9,765 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload presentlystands at 99,763.Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,98,611tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.35 Cr (64,35,10,926) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.85% remains less than 1% for the last 18 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.89%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 59 days and below 3% for 94 consecutive days now.