India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 123.25 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 78,80,545 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 123.25 Cr (1,23,25,02,767) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,28,09,178 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,83,687 2nd Dose 94,85,995 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,78,712 2nd Dose 1,64,79,024 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 45,75,06,390 2nd Dose 22,16,02,481 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,44,67,641 2nd Dose 11,98,73,688 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,55,24,746 2nd Dose 7,88,00,403 Total 1,23,25,02,767

The recovery of 10,116 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,18,299.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 156 consecutive days now.

6,990 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presentlystands at 1,00,543. Active cases presently constitute 0.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,12,523 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.13 Cr (64,13,03,848) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 16 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.69%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 57 days and below 3% for 92 consecutive days now.