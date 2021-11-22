India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 116.87 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 32,99,337 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 116.87 Cr (1,16,87,28,385) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,20,77,324 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,82,290 2nd Dose 94,07,092 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,76,108 2nd Dose 1,63,19,085 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 44,29,75,971 2nd Dose 19,15,97,004 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,08,59,227 2nd Dose 11,12,04,851 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,32,78,631 2nd Dose 7,43,28,126 Total 1,16,87,28,385

The recovery of 12,510 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,34,547.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.31%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 148 consecutive days now.

8,488 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

7,83,567tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.25 Cr (63,25,24,259) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.93% remains less than 2% for the last 59 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.08%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 49 days and below 3% for 84 consecutive days now.