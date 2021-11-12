India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 110.79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 53,81,889 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 110.79 Cr (1,10,79,51,225) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,13,18,816 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,80,018 2nd Dose 93,07,096 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,73,522 2nd Dose 1,61,23,036 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,92,51,634 2nd Dose 16,30,73,557 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,75,00,331 2nd Dose 10,27,21,593 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,12,54,170 2nd Dose 6,99,66,268 Total 1,10,79,51,225

The recovery of 13,155 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,14,080.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 138 consecutive days now.

12,516 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,65,286tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 62.10 Cr (62,10,67,350) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.10% remains less than 2% for the last 49 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.07%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 39 days and below 3% for 74 consecutive days now.