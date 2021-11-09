India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 109.08 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 59,08,440 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 109.08 Cr (1,09,08,16,356) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,10,77,727sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,716 2nd Dose 92,78,114 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,971 2nd Dose 1,60,57,391 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,58,89,106 2nd Dose 15,44,27,554 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,67,16,342 2nd Dose 10,01,83,701 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,08,04,805 2nd Dose 6,87,06,656 Total 1,09,08,16,356

The recovery of 11,982 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,75,086.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%.

The Active Caseload is presently at1,40,638 is lowest in 263 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.41% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,85,848tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 61.72 Cr (61,72,23,931) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.25% remains less than 2% for the last 46 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.93%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 36 days and below 3% for 71 consecutive days now.