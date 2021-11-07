India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 108.21 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 20,75,942 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.21 Cr (1,08,21,66,365) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,09,75,652 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,576 2nd Dose 92,63,326 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,573 2nd Dose 1,60,27,565 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,39,18,322 2nd Dose 15,03,76,212 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,62,24,682 2nd Dose 9,89,98,585 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,05,34,942 2nd Dose 6,80,70,582 Total 1,08,21,66,365

The recovery of 12,432 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,49,900.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24% which is highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 133 consecutive days now.

10,853 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,44,845 which is lowest in 260 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.