India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 107.92 Cr

New Delhi:

With the administration of 20,75,942vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.92 Cr (1,07,92,19,546) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,09,36,027sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,530 2nd Dose 92,56,225 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,402 2nd Dose 1,60,12,003 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,33,49,812 2nd Dose 14,89,38,412 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,60,88,375 2nd Dose 9,85,40,180 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,04,55,016 2nd Dose 6,78,27,591 Total 1,07,92,19,546

The recovery of12,509 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,37,468.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 132 consecutive days now.

10,929 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at1,46,950which is lowest in 255 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.