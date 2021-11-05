India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 107.70 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 5,65,276vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.70 Cr (1,07,70,46,116) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,08,69,517sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,485 2nd Dose 92,51,816 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,277 2nd Dose 1,60,01,188 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,28,21,083 2nd Dose 14,80,13,602 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,59,50,688 2nd Dose 9,82,24,169 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,03,79,297 2nd Dose 6,76,52,511 Total 1,07,70,46,116

The recovery of 12,165 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,24,959.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 131 consecutive days now.

12,729 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at1,48,922.Active cases presently constitute 0.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

6,70,847tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over61.30 Cr (61,30,17,614) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.25% remains less than 2% for the last 42 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.90%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 32 days and below 3% for 67 consecutive days now.

