India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 107.29 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.29 Cr (1,07,29,66,315) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,07,96,018sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,388 2nd Dose 92,41,804 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,72,027 2nd Dose 1,59,78,102 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,16,99,772 2nd Dose 14,63,65,144 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,56,56,368 2nd Dose 9,76,99,540 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,02,04,447 2nd Dose 6,73,69,723 Total 1,07,29,66,315

The recovery of 14,159 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,97,740.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.22%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 129 consecutive days now.

11,903 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,68,514tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over61.12 Cr (61,12,78,853) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.18% remains less than 2% for the last 40 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.11%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 30 days and below 3% for 65 consecutive days now.