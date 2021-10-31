India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 106.14 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 68,04,806 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.14 Cr (1,06,14,40,335) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,06,01,975 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,79,018 2nd Dose 92,21,867 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,71,653 2nd Dose 1,59,27,866 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 41,83,92,813 2nd Dose 14,17,87,899 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,47,82,442 2nd Dose 9,62,71,341 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,96,95,172 2nd Dose 6,66,10,264 Total 1,06,14,40,335

The recovery of 14,667 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,55,842.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 126 consecutive days now.

12,830 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,59,272 is lowest in 247 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.46% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,35,142 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.83 Cr (60,83,19,915) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.18% remains less than 2% for the last 37 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.13%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 27 days and below 3% for 62 consecutive days now.