India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 103.53 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 Cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,02,95,714sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,78,437 2nd Dose 91,71,725 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,70,088 2nd Dose 1,57,92,606 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 41,12,06,354 2nd Dose 13,12,65,535 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,29,71,002 2nd Dose 9,28,01,459 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,86,31,844 2nd Dose 6,47,36,527 Total 1,03,53,25,577

The recovery of 14,021 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,97,339.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 122 consecutive days now.

13,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload remains below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,62,661 which is lowest in 242 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.48% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,05,962tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.32 Cr (60,32,07,505) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.22% remains less than 2% for the last 33 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.03%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 23 days and below 3% for 58 consecutive days now.