India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 102.27 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 12,30,720 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 102.27 Cr (1,02,27,12,895) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,01,52,393sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,78,224 2nd Dose 91,50,822 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,69,475 2nd Dose 1,57,27,472 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 40,72,14,067 2nd Dose 12,62,73,063 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,20,53,801 2nd Dose 9,11,69,536 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,81,37,930 2nd Dose 6,39,04,274 Total 1,02,27,12,895

The recovery of 18,762 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,67,367.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.18%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 120 consecutive days now.

14,306 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

9,98,397tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.07 Cr (60,07,69,717) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.24% remains less than 2% for the last 31 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.43%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 21 days and below 3% for 56 consecutive days now.