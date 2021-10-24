India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 102.10 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 77,40,676 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 100 Cr mark to reach 102.10 Cr (1,02,10,43,258) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,01,28,910 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,78,202 2nd Dose 91,47,348 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,69,369 2nd Dose 1,57,13,610 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 40,66,93,956 2nd Dose 12,57,05,164 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,19,01,451 2nd Dose 9,09,49,627 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,80,56,100 2nd Dose 6,37,94,200 Total 1,02,10,43,258

The recovery of 16,479 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,48,605.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.17%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 119 consecutive days now.

15,906 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,40,158 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.97 Cr (59,97,71,320) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.23% remains less than 2% for the last 30 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.19%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 20 days and below 3% for 55 consecutive days now.