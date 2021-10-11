India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 95 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 46,57,679 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 95 Cr (95,19,84,373) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 92,57,689 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,239 2nd Dose 90,23,632 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,58,791 2nd Dose 1,53,58,849 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 38,42,48,233 2nd Dose 10,19,06,145 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,55,10,602 2nd Dose 8,31,07,859 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,45,16,927 2nd Dose 5,95,78,096 Total 95,19,84,373

The recovery of 21,563 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,32,93,478.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.00%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 106 consecutive days now.

18,132 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest recorded daily new cases in 215 days.

The Active Caseload is presently2,27,347, which is the lowest in 209 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.67% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,35,797tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.36 Cr (58,36,31,490) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.53% remains less than 3% for the last 108 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.75%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 42 days and below 5% for 125 consecutive days now.