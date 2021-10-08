India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 93 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 50,17,753vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 93Cr(93,17,17,191) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 90,68,525sessions.
The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,74,633
2nd Dose
89,78,960
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,57,144
2nd Dose
1,52,22,373
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
37,67,64,208
2nd Dose
9,56,87,462
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
16,35,63,468
2nd Dose
8,09,12,829
Over 60 years
1st Dose
10,34,70,003
2nd Dose
5,83,86,111
Total
93,17,17,191
The recovery of 24,963patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,32,25,221.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.96%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.
Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 103 consecutive days now.
21,257new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of
13,85,706tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58 Cr (58,00,43,190) cumulative tests.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.64% remains less than 3% for the last 105 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.53%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 39 days and below 5% for 122 consecutive days now.