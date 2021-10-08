India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 93 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 50,17,753vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 93Cr(93,17,17,191) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 90,68,525sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,74,633

2nd Dose

89,78,960

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,57,144

2nd Dose

1,52,22,373

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

37,67,64,208

2nd Dose

9,56,87,462

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

16,35,63,468

2nd Dose

8,09,12,829

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,34,70,003

2nd Dose

5,83,86,111

Total

93,17,17,191

The recovery of 24,963patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,32,25,221.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.96%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 103 consecutive days now.

21,257new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,85,706tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58 Cr (58,00,43,190) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.64% remains less than 3% for the last 105 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.53%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 39 days and below 5% for 122 consecutive days now.