India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 83 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 71,38,205 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 83Cr (83,39,90,049) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 81,69,260sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,70,205 2nd Dose 87,85,834 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,47,309 2nd Dose 1,46,71,244 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 33,77,76,289 2nd Dose 6,69,10,347 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,37,13,610 2nd Dose 7,15,16,250 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,83,05,587 2nd Dose 5,35,93,374 Total 83,39,90,049

The recovery of 31,990 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,15,731.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.77%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 88 consecutive days now.

31,923 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,27,443tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.83 Cr (55,83,67,013) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.11% remains less than 3% for the last 90 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be2.09%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 24 days and below 5% for 107 consecutive days now.