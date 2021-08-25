India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 60 Cr landmark milestone

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 60 Crore (60,24,25,271) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today. More than 66 lakh (66,22,337) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

  Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
  Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years

 

 People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total
1st Dose 10355095 18311679  

227378071

 

 125227082 84432720 465704647
2nd Dose 8270913  

12774285

 

 22221573 50558615 42895238 136720624

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

 

  Date: 25thAugust, 2021 (222ndDay)
  Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years

 

 People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total
 

1st Dose

 742  

1990

  

3432703

  

868543

  

368377

  

4672355
 

2nd Dose

 19152 60555 998964 570492 300819  

1949982

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

