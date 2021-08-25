India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 60 Cr landmark milestone

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 60 Crore (60,24,25,271) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today. More than 66 lakh (66,22,337) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged 45-59 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|10355095
|18311679
|
227378071
|125227082
|84432720
|465704647
|2nd Dose
|8270913
|
12774285
|22221573
|50558615
|42895238
|136720624
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|Date: 25thAugust, 2021 (222ndDay)
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged 45-59 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|
1st Dose
|742
|
1990
|
3432703
|
868543
|
368377
|
4672355
|
2nd Dose
|19152
|60555
|998964
|570492
|300819
|
1949982
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
