India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 60 Cr landmark milestone

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 60 Crore (60,24,25,271) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today. More than 66 lakh (66,22,337) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 10355095 18311679 227378071 125227082 84432720 465704647 2nd Dose 8270913 12774285 22221573 50558615 42895238 136720624

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 25thAugust, 2021 (222ndDay) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 742 1990 3432703 868543 368377 4672355 2nd Dose 19152 60555 998964 570492 300819 1949982

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

