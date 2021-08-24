India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 59.47 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 59.47 Crore (59,47,65,751) as per the 7 pm provisional report today. More than 54 lakh (54,67,551) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged 45-59 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|1st Dose
|10354204
|18309215
|
223359860
|124197841
|83989658
|460210778
|2nd Dose
|8249276
|
12705601
|21137082
|49913255
|42549759
|134554973
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
|Date: 24thAugust, 2021 (221st Day)
|Healthcare workers
|Frontline workers
|People Aged 18-44 Years
|People Aged 45-59 Years
|People Aged ≥ 60 Years
|Total
|
1st Dose
|475
|
1945
|
2867784
|
679170
|
279664
|
3829038
|
2nd Dose
|15338
|62536
|777822
|520242
|262575
|
1638513
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
