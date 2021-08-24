India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 59.47 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 59.47 Crore (59,47,65,751) as per the 7 pm provisional report today. More than 54 lakh (54,67,551) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

  Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
  Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years

 

 People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total
1st Dose 10354204 18309215  

223359860

 

 124197841 83989658 460210778
2nd Dose 8249276  

12705601

 

 21137082 49913255 42549759 134554973

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

  Date: 24thAugust, 2021 (221st Day)
  Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years

 

 People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total
 

1st Dose

 475  

1945

 

  

2867784

 

  

679170

 

  

279664

 

  

3829038
 

2nd Dose

 15338

 

 62536

 

 777822

 

 520242

 

 262575  

1638513

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR