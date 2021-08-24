India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 59.47 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 59.47 Crore (59,47,65,751) as per the 7 pm provisional report today. More than 54 lakh (54,67,551) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 10354204 18309215 223359860 124197841 83989658 460210778 2nd Dose 8249276 12705601 21137082 49913255 42549759 134554973

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 24thAugust, 2021 (221st Day) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged 45-59 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 475 1945 2867784 679170 279664 3829038 2nd Dose 15338 62536 777822 520242 262575 1638513

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

