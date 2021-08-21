India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses 58 Cr landmark milestone

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 58 Crore (58,08,57,505) landmark milestone as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 43 lakh (43,92,759) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

20,88,547 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 7,36,870 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 21,60,58,123 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,92,54,925 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 121452 4209 2 Andhra Pradesh 5055562 404966 3 Arunachal Pradesh 395471 14525 4 Assam 7369825 502140 5 Bihar 14566929 1038890 6 Chandigarh 425895 30080 7 Chhattisgarh 4459024 543644 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 276511 12929 9 Daman & Diu 182375 17027 10 Delhi 4832270 864974 11 Goa 578733 39990 12 Gujarat 16266019 1285463 13 Haryana 5945245 810145 14 Himachal Pradesh 2658455 56397 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2250856 110807 16 Jharkhand 4860691 454863 17 Karnataka 13425799 1287998 18 Kerala 6594418 494099 19 Ladakh 91573 3946 20 Lakshadweep 26395 1128 21 Madhya Pradesh 19752856 1359974 22 Maharashtra 16004569 1430543 23 Manipur 604744 20420 24 Meghalaya 553980 22388 25 Mizoram 375276 11040 26 Nagaland 377948 14539 27 Odisha 7272897 833264 28 Puducherry 300907 10140 29 Punjab 3719959 358682 30 Rajasthan 14713442 1904244 31 Sikkim 314794 9605 32 Tamil Nadu 11748466 1105070 33 Telangana 6199866 891142 34 Tripura 1216049 51009 35 Uttar Pradesh 28389841 1896323 36 Uttarakhand 3204075 251507 37 West Bengal 10924956 1106815 Total 216058123 19254925

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 58,08,57,505 vaccine doses is segregated based on population priority groups, as follows.

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 10353271 18303074 216058123 122383900 83232919 450331287 2nd Dose 8206093 12550909 19254925 48624728 41889563 130526218

As on Day-218of the vaccination drive (21stAugust, 2021), total 43,92,759 vaccine doses were given. 27,77,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 16,15,350 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 21stAugust, 2021 (218thDay) Healthcare workers Frontline workers People Aged 18-44 Years People Aged ≥ 45 Years People Aged ≥ 60 Years Total 1st Dose 468 3004 2088547 483225 202165 2777409 2nd Dose 17507 70397 736870 512505 278071 1615350

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.