India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 58 Cr landmark

New Delhi: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 58 Crore landmark yesterday. With the administration of 52,23,612 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58.14 Cr (58,14,89,377) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 64,39,411 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,53,366 2nd Dose 82,10,206 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,03,885 2nd Dose 1,25,60,909 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 21,63,66,206 2nd Dose 1,93,27,127 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,24,63,403 2nd Dose 4,87,01,565 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,32,68,790 2nd Dose 4,19,33,920 Total 58,14,89,377

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 38,487 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,16,36,469.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.57%, the highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for fifty-six consecutive days now.

30,948 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload to 3,53,398 which is at its lowest in 152 days. Active cases presently form only 1.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,85,681 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.62 Cr (50,62,56,239) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.00% remains less than 3% for the last 58 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 1.95%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 27 days and below 5% for 76 consecutive days now.