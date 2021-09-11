India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage achieves 73Cr landmark milestone

New Delhi : With the administration of 65,27,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73Cr landmark milestone (73,05,89,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 74,70,363 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,63,329 2nd Dose 85,70,340 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,35,452 2nd Dose 1,39,10,387 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 29,34,35,121 2nd Dose 4,11,03,253 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,20,96,089 2nd Dose 6,16,92,121 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,23,11,436 2nd Dose 4,87,72,160 Total 73,05,89,688

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 32,198patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,23,74,497.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.49%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 76 consecutive days now.

33,376 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently3,91,516. Active cases presently constitute 1.18% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,92,135tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.01 Cr (54,01,96,989) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.26% remains less than 3% for the last 78 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be2.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 12 days and below 5% for 96 consecutive days now.