New Delhi: India’s COVID19 case tally at 33.87 lakh with a record spike of 77,266 fresh cases, & 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated & 61,529 deaths: Health Ministry

