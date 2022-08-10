National

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 207.26 Crore (2,07,26,17,641) today

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 207.26 Crore (2,07,26,17,641today. More than 21 lakh (21,80,642) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10412831
2nd Dose 10097112
Precaution Dose 6503222
FLWs 1st Dose 18432418
2nd Dose 17682233
Precaution Dose 12640867
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39639139
  2nd Dose 28915332
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61409203
  2nd Dose 51622930
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559935541
2nd Dose 510523418
Precaution Dose 36906266
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203774839
2nd Dose 195702048
Precaution Dose 22996676
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127499919
2nd Dose 122312269
Precaution Dose 35611378
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1021103890
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 936855342
Precaution Dose 114658409
Total 2072617641

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 10th August, 2022 (572nd Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 56
2nd Dose 571
Precaution Dose 12517
FLWs 1st Dose 109
2nd Dose 771
Precaution Dose 26500
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 33458
  2nd Dose 58957
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 13700
  2nd Dose 31666
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 25424
2nd Dose 114675
Precaution Dose 1049596
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4887
2nd Dose 26461
Precaution Dose 544486
Over 60 years 1st Dose 3054
2nd Dose 18222
Precaution Dose 215532
Cumulative 1st dose administered 80688
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 251323
Precaution Dose 1848631
Total 2180642

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

