New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 207.26 Crore (2,07,26,17,641) today. More than 21 lakh (21,80,642) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412831 2nd Dose 10097112 Precaution Dose 6503222 FLWs 1st Dose 18432418 2nd Dose 17682233 Precaution Dose 12640867 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39639139 2nd Dose 28915332 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61409203 2nd Dose 51622930 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559935541 2nd Dose 510523418 Precaution Dose 36906266 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203774839 2nd Dose 195702048 Precaution Dose 22996676 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127499919 2nd Dose 122312269 Precaution Dose 35611378 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1021103890 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 936855342 Precaution Dose 114658409 Total 2072617641

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 10th August, 2022 (572nd Day) HCWs 1st Dose 56 2nd Dose 571 Precaution Dose 12517 FLWs 1st Dose 109 2nd Dose 771 Precaution Dose 26500 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 33458 2nd Dose 58957 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 13700 2nd Dose 31666 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 25424 2nd Dose 114675 Precaution Dose 1049596 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4887 2nd Dose 26461 Precaution Dose 544486 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3054 2nd Dose 18222 Precaution Dose 215532 Cumulative 1st dose administered 80688 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 251323 Precaution Dose 1848631 Total 2180642

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.