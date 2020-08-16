India’s Consul General in New York unfurled the flag at a ceremony organized by Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) at Times Square

New Delhi: The tricolour was hoisted for the first time at the iconic Times Square in New York yesterday to celebrate India’s 74th Independence Day. India’s Consul General in New York, Randhir Jaiswal hoisted the Indian flag during a special commemoration of Independence Day at Times Square. It was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations.

Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha, FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, FIA veteran and prominent Indian-American physician Sudhir Parikh and others including people from the Indian diaspora joined the commemoration. A large number of people, dressed in traditional Indian clothes and wearing masks, joined the celebration.

