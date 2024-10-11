India’s Bureaucrats to Shape Vision 2047: Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Continuous Learning and Capacity Building at LBSNAA

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, while addressing young officers at the 99th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), emphasized the need for continuous learning and capacity building to navigate the evolving landscape of governance in India. Highlighting the dynamic role civil servants play in shaping the country’s future, Dr. Jitendra Singh urged the officers to stay adaptable, embrace new technologies, and foster citizen-centric governance as India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Minister highlighted the role of the civil services in fostering a robust, citizen-centered administration and underscored the need for continuous learning and unlearning to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving society.

During his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh drew attention to the government’s focus on “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, a principle that has guided reforms aimed at reducing bureaucratic delays and enhancing transparency. He stressed the importance of technology in governance and emphasized the necessity of easing processes for both the citizens and government officials. “Ease of governance means increased citizen participation, greater transparency, and effective use of technology,” said the Minister.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh addressing young officers at the 99th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie

Reflecting on the strides India has made, he lauded the country’s leap to becoming the fifth-largest economy, as well as its remarkable growth in innovation and startups. The Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to remove obsolete rules and improve accountability across the civil services, citing examples such as the elimination of interviews for junior positions and outdated pension policies. He described these moves as essential to aligning governance with contemporary needs and values.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also emphasized the Mission Karmayogi initiative, a forward-looking training module that will enable civil servants to adapt quickly to new roles, ensuring that they can perform effectively across various departments. He encouraged the young officers to view themselves as the architects of India’s future, particularly as the nation moves towards its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.

“Each of you will play a critical role in shaping the India of tomorrow. The decisions you make will directly impact India of 2047,” the Minister stated. He called for a forward-thinking approach and urged the officers to be the harbingers of change in their respective roles.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also touched upon the successful implementation of initiatives like the Swachhata campaign in government offices, which not only promoted cleanliness but also generated significant revenue from the disposal of electronic scrap.

In conclusion, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that today’s young civil servants are living through one of India’s most promising eras and have the opportunity to contribute significantly to the country’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. “You are not only part of the present, but also the custodians of India’s future,” he remarked, urging the officers to adopt a mindset of continuous improvement and reform.