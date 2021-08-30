New Delhi: India’s Avani Lekhara wins Gold Medal in women’s 10m AR Standing SH1 Final Tokyo Paralympics .

President Ram Nath Kovind tweets, “Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for creating history & becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at #Paralympics. India is elated by your stellar performance! Our tricolour flies high at the podium due to your phenomenal feat.” Phenomenal performance Avani Lekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned & well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours says PM Modi.