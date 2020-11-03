India’s Active Cases have fallen under 5.5 lakhs today

New Delhi: India has achieved several significant milestones in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen under 40,000. The daily new cases stand at 38,310 after 15 weeks (105 days). The new added cases were 37,724 on 22nd July, 2020.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.

In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined below 5.5 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 5,41,405 and now comprise merely 6.55% of the total cases.

These encouraging outcomes are the result of a collaborative, focussed and effective implementation by State/UT governments under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and consistently high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government. This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country.

The slide in the active cases in supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 76 lakhs (76,03,121).

The gap between active cases and recovered cases has crossed 70 lakh today and stands at 70,61,716.

58,323 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further escalated to 91.96%.

80% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Maharashtra is leading with more than 10,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries.

74% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 4,000 cases. West Bengal follows with more than 3,000 new cases.

490 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Maharashtra has reported maximum single day deaths (104 deaths).

India’s case Fatality Rate stands at 1.49%.

