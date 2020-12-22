India’s Active Caseload slumps below 3 lakh; lowest in 163 days

New Delhi: India has registered several landmark achievements in the fight against the global pandemic today.

India’s active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh(2,92,518)today.The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk below 3% to 2.90%. This is lowest after 163 days. The total active cases were 2,92,258 on 12th July, 2020.

A net decline of 11,121cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

India has achieved a new low in daily cases. Less than 20,000 daily new cases (19,556)were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 173 days. The new added cases were 19,148 on 2ndJuly, 2020.

India’s active cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world (219). The figure is much higher for countries like USA, Italy, Brazil, Turkey and Russia.

The total recovered cases have crossed 96 lakhs (96,36,487) which translates to a Recovery Rate of 95.65%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 93,43,969.

30,376 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. New recoveries have been exceeding the new cases continuously since last 25 days.

Related

comments