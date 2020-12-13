India’s Active Caseload further retracts to 3.62% of Total Cases

New Delhi: Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India’s active caseload has fallen to 3.62% of the total active cases.

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload which presently stands at 3,56,546 today.

While 30,254 persons in were found to be COVID positive in the country in the past 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.

India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere.

The total recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 today. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakhs (90,00,918) today. The Recovery Rate has improved to touch 95% (94.93%) today.

75.23% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala leads with 5,268 persons recovering from COVID while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries. Delhi registered another 3,191 daily recoveries

Ten States/UTs have contributed 75.71% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 5,949 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 4,259 new cases yesterday while West Bengal recorded 1,935 new cases.

391 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours. 77.78% of them are from Ten States/UTs. None of the States/UTs reported double digit daily fatalities over the past 24 hours.

79.28% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 80 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 47 while West Bengal reported 44 new deaths.

