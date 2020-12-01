India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 4.35 Lakhs

India’s active cases today stand at 4,35,603, much below the 5-lakh mark. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 4.60%.

The daily recoveries exceeding new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

31,118 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours.

While some States (Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh etc) have witnessed a decline in the active caseload in the past 24 hours, others such as Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Goa have reported an addition to their caseload.

In contrast to 31,118 new reported cases, 41,985 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases stand at 88,89,585 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 93.94%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 84,53,982.

76.82% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,055 recoveries. Delhi follows with 5,824 new recoveries.

77.79% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,837 in the last 24 hours. Delhi recorded 3,726 new cases while Kerala reported 3,382 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for 81.12% of the 482 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

22.4% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 108 deaths. Maharashtra and West Bengal follow with 80 and 48 new deaths, respectively.

