India’s Active Caseload continues on the downward slope; at 2.54 lakh after 179 days

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload continues to exhibit a sustained downward movement. It has significantly dropped to 2.54 lakh (2,54,254) today. This is the lowest after 179 days. The total active cases were 2,53,287 on 6th July, 2020.

India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.47% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

The daily new cases in India in the recent days have been around 20,000. The new cases in the last 24 hours were 20,035 whereas 23,181recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases.

The total recovered cases are nearing 99 lakh (98,83,461). The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 96 lakh and presently stands at 96,29,207.

The difference in the New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.08%today.

77.61% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,376 newly recovered cases. 3,612 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,537 inWest Bengal.

80.19% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at5,215. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,509 new cases.

256case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for80.47%of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (58). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 30 and 29 daily deaths, respectively.

Daily deaths have been less than 300 since the last 7 days. This has ensured that the mortality remains low and presently stands at 1.45%.

Five States viz Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi account for 63% of total deaths in the country.

