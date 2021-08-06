India’s Active Caseload (4,14,159) presently constitutes 1.30% of total cases

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 49 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 49,53,27,595 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,64,712 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 57,97,808 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,24,101 2nd Dose 79,35,738 FLWs 1st Dose 1,80,22,988 2nd Dose 1,15,97,454 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 16,97,29,527 2nd Dose 1,08,07,866 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,99,20,377 2nd Dose 4,15,01,902 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,76,34,057 2nd Dose 3,78,53,585 Total 49,53,27,595

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,10,15,844 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,096 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%.

India has reported 44,643 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,14,159 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,40,287 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 47.65 crore (47,65,33,650) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.41% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.72% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 60 consecutive days now.