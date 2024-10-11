India’s Act East Policy has given new energy, momentum & direction to ties with ASEAN countries: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s Act East Policy has given new energy, momentum, and direction to ties with ASEAN countries. He stressed that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN countries.

Speaking at the India-ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR, the Prime Minister said India and ASEAN countries are peace-loving nations, and they respect each other’s national integrity and sovereignty. He said that when many parts of the world are witnessing conflict and tension, the friendship, cooperation, dialogue, and partnership between India and ASEAN are very important.

Highlighting the importance of ties between India and ASEAN countries, Prime Minister Modi said that trade with the ASEAN region has almost doubled to over 130 billion dollars in the past ten years. He said, India has direct flight connectivity with seven ASEAN countries, and soon direct flights will start with Brunei. He also pointed out that India has opened new consulates in Timor-Leste, and Singapore was the first country in the ASEAN region with which India established fintech connectivity.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced a 10-point plan to further boost relations between India and ASEAN countries. The next year will be celebrated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, for which India will make available five million US dollars towards joint activities. The ASEAN-India Women Scientists Conclave under the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund will be organized. The number of scholarships at Nalanda University and the provision of new scholarships for ASEAN students at Agricultural Universities in India will be doubled. Apart from this, the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement will be reviewed by 2025. A regular mechanism for the ASEAN-India Cyber Policy Dialogue towards strengthening digital and cyber resilience will be initiated.

Upon arrival in Vientiane, Lao PDR, this afternoon, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Lao PDR, Vilayvong Bouddakham. The Indian diaspora greeted Mr. Modi at the hotel. Later, Prime Minister Modi witnessed a performance of Lao Ramayan-called Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram-by the prestigious Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. This is the Lao adaptation of the ancient epic Ramayana. The Prime Minister also participated in a blessing ceremony by Buddhist monks from the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organization of Lao PDR. On the first day of his visit, Mr. Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with member countries and participating nations. He is also scheduled to attend the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane during his visit. Earlier, in his departure statement, the Prime Minister said India shares close cultural and civilizational ties with the ASEAN region, including Lao PDR, which are enriched by the shared heritage of Buddhism and the Ramayana.