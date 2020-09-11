India’s 60% Daily New Recoveries come from 5 States; Total number of Recovered Cases nearly 35.5 lakh

New Delhi: India has been continuously reporting high number of recoveries. A total of 70,880 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 14,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.

With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 35,42,663 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.65%.

60% of the new recovered cases are being reported from five States, viz. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

96,551 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of this, Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 and Andhra Pradesh has more than 10,000.

Nearly 57% of the new cases are reported from only five States. These are the same States that are also contributing 60% of the new recovered cases.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,43,480 as on date.

Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,60,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 1,00,000 cases.

Nearly 74% of the total Active Cases are in nine most affected States. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contribute more than 48% of the total active cases.

As many as 1,209 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 495 deaths followed by Karnataka with 129 deaths, whereas Uttar Pradesh has logged 94 deaths.

