India’s 2024 Olympic Team: Aiming for Glory in Paris

As India embarks on its journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the nation’s hopes are pinned on a talented and diverse group of athletes. From hockey and athletics to newer fields like equestrian and sailing, Team India exemplifies the country’s growing prowess and ambition in the international sports arena. Supported by substantial funding and a dedicated preparation program, these athletes are not just competing for medals but also for national pride and glory! This feature delves into the athletes and sports representing India in Paris, highlighting their potential and the hopes they carry for the nation.

Hockey

The Indian men’s hockey team for the 2024 Olympics includes the following players:

Sreejesh PR

Harmanpreet Singh

Jarmanpreet Singh

Amit Rohitdas

Sanjay

Sumit

Raj Kumar Pal

Shamsher Singh

Manpreet Singh

Hardik Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Abhishek

Sukhjeet Singh

Gurjant Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Mandeep Singh

Krishna B Pathak

Jugraj Singh

Nilakanta Sharma

This skilled team is set to represent India with pride and determination in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Judo

Tulika Maan represents India in the women’s +78 kg judo category. She combines power and technique, aspiring to secure a medal for India in this challenging sport.

Rowing

Balraj Panwar, a key athlete represents India in the men’s singles sculls event. He aims to leverage his strength and endurance to excel in this demanding water sport and strives for a podium finish.

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan compete in the Sailing category for India. Both athletes have shown great promise in international competitions and aim to secure medals by showcasing their skills and strategic acumen.

Shooting

The Indian shooting team includes experienced and young shooters like Manu Bhakar, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Anish Bhanwala, and Vijayveer Sidhu. The team also features sharpshooters Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, competing in various rifle and pistol events. They aim to build on India’s strong history in shooting.

Swimming

Dhinidhi Desinghu and Srihari Nataraj represent India in the swimming events, respectively. Both swimmers have consistently improved their timings and hope to set new records.

Table Tennis

India’s table tennis team, led by veterans Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai, includes Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula in the women’s events. The team also features Sathiyan G and Ayhika Mukherjee aiming to make a significant impact internationally.

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna, N. Sriram Balaji, and Sumit Nagal represent India in tennis events. These experienced athletes aim to deliver strong performances in their respective categories.

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu from Manipur competes in the 49 kg weightlifting category. As an Olympic silver medalist, she is poised to achieve another podium finish, showcasing her exceptional strength and technique.

Wrestling

India’s wrestling team includes top athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik, competing in different categories. The team also features Reetika Hooda, Nisha Dahiya, and Aman Sehrawat, aiming to continue India’s success in wrestling.

Archery

The Indian archery team, featuring Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, along with Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai, competes in the recurve events. They bring experience and skill, aiming for excellence.

Athletics

India’s athletics team includes Neeraj Chopra, a prominent javelin thrower, and other standout athletes in race walking, steeplechase, and relay events.

Badminton

The badminton team features stars like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, along with specialists like Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Tanisha Crasto, Ashwini Ponnappa, Lakshya Sen and Chirag Shetty. This lineup highlights India’s strength in both singles and doubles formats.

Boxing

The boxing team includes world champion Nikhat Zareen and other strong contenders like Lovlina Borgohain and Amit Panghal. The team is set to continue India’s strong tradition in boxing.

Equestrian

Anush Agarwalla represents India in dressage, showcasing the country’s growing interest in equestrian sports. Anush aims to highlight India’s potential in this discipline.

Golf

India’s golf team, featuring Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma, Aditi Ashok, and Diksha Dagar, aims to make a mark in international golf with strong performances in strokeplay events.

With their skill, determination, and the support of millions of fans, Team India is poised to make a memorable impact in Paris.