India’s 1st Rehabilitation Colony For Satabhaya People Affected By Climate Change Announced By Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Country’s 1st Rehabilitation Colony For Satabhaya People Affected By Climate Change Announced By Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. CM Naveen Patnaik approves model rehabilitation colony for people of Satabhaya in Rajnagar where rising sea water has devoured 7 villages.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary Mr. Pandian visited Kendrapada for two days last 27th and 28th. On the second day of last year on 28th he visited Satabhaya’s Bagapatia area. During this, Mr. Pandian met the displaced people and understood their problems. He discussed with the people about the plans, and asked their opinions.

Later, he returned to Bhubaneswar and informed the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about the needs of the local people.

With the approved amount, along with the improvement of dams and fences, the beneficiaries’ housing, livelihood programs, roads, drinking water, electricity and panchayat houses will be developed. Along with this, they will be provided with agricultural land based on the needs of the people.

Similarly, the Chief Minister has directed the Tourism Department to improve the infrastructure and beautification of the famous Panchubarahi Peetha and develop it as a major tourist destination with provisions for light and sound show.

The Chief Minister has ordered to take up all these works within the 5T initiative and finish them within the specified time frame.