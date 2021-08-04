Indian wrestlers RaviKumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia Enter SemiFinals in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: DeepakPunia & RaviDahiya both won their quarterfinal wrestling bouts in 86KG & 57KG category respectively. Indian wrestler Deepak Punia beats Zushen Lin of China in men’s freestyle (86kg )1/4 Final to move into semis. The Indian wrestler beats China’s Lin Zushen 6-3 in the 86kg quarterfinal to advance to the semifinals. Earlier Indian wrestler Deepak Punia defeats Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria in men’s freestyle (86kg) .

Ravi Kumar also enters the semis defeating 14-4 against Valentino Vangelov of Bulgaria in the 57kg category. Ravi Dahiya to face Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev in Men’s Freestyle 57kg semifinals.