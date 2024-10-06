Indian women team won silver medal in “Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy – 2024

Bhubaneswar: Indian women’s rugby team, featuring three talented players Hupi Majhi, Nirmalya Rout and Dumuni Marndi from KISS, Odisha has achieved Silver Medal at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2024, held at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 4th to 5th, 2024.

In a thrilling final match, the Indian team narrowly lost to the Philippines with a score of 5-7. Their outstanding performance throughout the tournament showcased their skill, determination and sportsmanship.

Tournaments Report:

1st league match India Vs Sri Lanka, India won by 29-10 points

2nd league match India Vs Indonesia, India won by 17-10 points

3rd league match India Vs Iran, India won by 20-00 points

Semifinal match India Vs Guam, India won by 24-07 points

Final match India Vs Philippines, India lost by 05-07 points

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, along with Mr. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, General Secretary of the Odisha Rugby Football Association, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Team and players.