Indian Visa Application Center inaugurated in Seattle

H.E. Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Seattle, along with Consul General of India, jointly inaugurated the first Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) in Seattle today at 3131Elliott Avenue, Seattle 98131 (Suite 240). In his inaugural address, the Mayor of Seattle, Bruce Harrell, expressed his admiration for the Indian community in the Greater Seattle area, praising their role and contributions in enriching the bonds of friendship between India and USA.

The IVAC services commencement follows the opening of the first Indian Consulate in Seattle in November 2023, and aims to provide consular services like visa, passport, OCI and other related consular requirements to residents of the Greater Seattle For ease of transportation and convenience of residents living on the east side in Bellevue, an additional IVAC drop off facility for receiving consular applications has also been made functional at 1400 112th Avenue SE, Bellevue – WA -98004 (Suite 200). Both the Seattle and Bellevue IVAC Centers are being run by VFS Global- the outsourced visa services partner of MEA. For more detailed information, consular applicants can visit https://indiainseattle.gov.in/ for the latest information on the services offered at these two locations. These services are expected to benefit the large Indian diaspora community in the consular jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Seattle, which covers the 9 Pacific Northwestern States of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.