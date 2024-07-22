Indian Students Evacuated from Bangladesh: 4,500 Return Safely

Prev Post
Over 4,500 Indian students have returned from violence-affected Bangladesh. Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the High Commission of India in Dhaka has been arranging security escorts to ensure the safe travel of Indian nationals to border-crossing points.
